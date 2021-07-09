MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Multiple wildfires have started inside Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota leading to closures within the region.
According to the U.S. Forest Service four separate fires are burning throughout the BWCA wilderness and west Superior National Forest. Fires named Delta and Astray were reported on July 7 and two additional fires named Picketts and Hassel were reported on July 8.
According to the USFS the fires range in size from 62 acres to one-tenth of an acre, the largest being Delta. All the fires are located near Ely and are presumed to be started by lightning.
Entry points into the region are temporarily closed to the public due to the fires including Kekekabic Trail East and Kekekabic Trail West/Snowbank. Additionally some campsites, lakes, and portages are also closed including Parent, Disappointment, Jitterbug, Ahsub, Becoosin, Benezie, Adventure, Rifle, Bridge, Fire, and the Drag Primitive Management Area.
Wildfire crews are working on monitoring and suppressing the fires. The USFS says forest visitors should be aware of the dry conditions and expect to see aircraft being used for fire response.