MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Thursday night after an apartment fire in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a fire at a three-story building on the 1400 block of Plymouth Avenue North. Firefighters found flames shooting from the top floor.
Two people needed to be rescued from balconies as crews evacuated the building. Those rescued were did not seek medical attention. No injuries other were reported.
While firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, which spread to the building’s roof, the apartment complex sustained extensive fire and water damage.
Fire officials say 22 of the building’s apartments are now uninhabitable and utilities have been shut off to the entire complex.
The American Red Cross is assisting more than 40 residents, including children, to find shelter. The residents are also working with the apartment’s management for housing options.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
