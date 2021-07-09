MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Cities across the metro are concerned that invasive fish species, like carp, are taking over lakes and ponds.

A special project in Robbinsdale on Friday morning aimed to bring balance back to Crystal Lake.

It’s the third time the city has done this type of removal, partnering with an energy company called WSP with the goal of taking out as many carp from Crystal Lake as possible.

WSP set up what are called baited-box net traps early on Friday morning and used corn as bait to lure carp into the nests. The key is not to spook the carp before the nets are pulled. They caught 850 carp on Friday morning.

Combined with the other times they’ve been out here, more than 3,300 carp have been removed from Crystal Lake.

Invasive carp being removed from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale. The carp have taken over habitat from other fish species. This is part of a project to create more balance in the lake’s ecosystem. #wcco pic.twitter.com/1a4hOsm1ce — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) July 9, 2021

Carp are bottom feeders, meaning they stir up the bottom, limiting plant growth and habitats for pan fish and other fish species.

“As they take over, they make it a not-good place for native fish to live and a great place for carp to live,” said Jordan Wien, with WSP. “The result is a lake full of carp not many native fish. So not much habitat for good fish and a mucky and green lake.”

It’s estimated that WSP has now removed about 40% of the carp from the lake. WSP is the same firm that has been involved in the removal of invasive goldfish from Chaska lakes. Like carp, goldfish can also take over a lake from other species.