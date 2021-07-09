MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota state lawmaker allegedly told a St. Paul police officer they were racially profiling him when he was stopped over the weekend and cited for driving with a suspended license.

St. Paul police records show that Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, was pulled over early Sunday morning at the intersection of Seventh and Wacouta streets over his car not having a front license plate.

When the officer spoke with Thompson, he identified himself as a state lawmaker and presented a Wisconsin driver’s license. When the officer returned to his car, he learned that Thompson’s license was suspended in Minnesota and he issued the lawmaker a citation.

Thompson responded by accusing the officer of racially profiling him, records say.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he reviewed the body-worn camera footage of the stop and concluded it has nothing to do with Thompson’s race.

“Simply put, the traffic stop was by the books,” Axtell said, in a statement Friday. “What happened afterwards was anything but. I’m dismayed and disappointed by the state representative’s response to the stop. Rather than taking responsibility for his own decisions and actions, he attempted to deflect, cast aspersions and deny any wrongdoing.”

The chief noted that Axtell doesn’t dispute driving without a front license plate, which is illegal in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association also issued a statement, saying that Thompson wasn’t following the law.

“This isn’t your first interaction with law enforcement,” the statement directed at the lawmaker said, “but I guess it’s all law enforcements (sic) fault and not your own behavior.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Thompson’s license was revoked in 2019 over issues regarding child support payments.

While Thompson has never held a driver’s license in Minnesota, the state can still take action on his driving record, a department spokesperson explained.

Thompson’s license was reinstated Wednesday after he addressed the child support issues.

On Tuesday, Thompson spoke about the traffic stop at an event on the five-year anniversary of Philando Castile’s death. He told the crowd that he was racially profiled for driving while Black.

Thompson is among several state lawmakers who’ve recently called for an end to officers pulling people over for low-level traffic offences. That particular reform failed to make it into the compromise bill passed during the recent special session.

WCCO-TV has reached out to Thompson regarding the weekend traffic stop. The station has yet to hear back.