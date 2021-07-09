MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Police have arrested a man and woman in Montana for their connection to the Dakota County Homicide.
The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. on July 2, with authorities being summoned to reports of a burglary in progress on the 31500 block of Foliage Avenue.
An acquaintance of the person who lived there stopped by because they hadn’t heard from him in a few days. When that person arrived, three people fled the residence in a car and police arrived at the scene to find a man dead in the home.
According to a police report, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants after a week of investigating the case for Murder in the 2nd degree.
The two were arrested after a pursuit ensued near the city of Laurel, MT and were taken into police custody.
Police say it is an active investigation and more details will be shared in the near future.