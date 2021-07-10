MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A 3-year-old boy and a man in his 30s were victims of a shooting Friday night in Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 9:47 p.m. multiple reports of a shooting on the 3300 Block of Emerson Ave North were called in.
When officers arrived on the scene they found the boy who was shot and performed emergency aid on the child. Medics appeared to be too far away so the officers carried the boy into their car and transported the child to the hospital.
The MPD said they believe the quick thinking of the officers saved the child’s life and he is now expected to survive.
Officers also found a man in his 30s who had been shot and is expected to survive as well. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.