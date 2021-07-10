MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A body was found after a small enclosure caught fire in the city of Hastings at the Jaycee Park boat landing.
Early Saturday morning Hastings fire crews were dispatched to reports of a fire at the boat landing. According to a police report, officers arrived and found a wooden enclosure engulfed and began to extinguish flames with help from the Hastings Fire Department.
As they brought the fire under control, a dead body was discovered around the enclosure.
The HPD is investigating the incident with the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), State Fire Marshal, and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The identity of the body has yet to be determined.