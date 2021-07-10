MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that Minnesota will be winding down its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as 70% of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated.

The community vaccination program sites will only offer final vaccine doses of the vaccine until Aug. 7, with the exception of the Mall of America site, which will continue to offer Pfizer shots for residents 12 and older. By Aug. 8, all sites except the one at MOA will close.

However, vaccines will still be available at smaller, state-run sites, as well as pharmacies and primary care providers.

“Our Community Vaccination Program is an example of what can be accomplished through partnership, determination, and hard work,” said Walz. “This program helped turn the tide on the pandemic here in Minnesota, saving countless lives. To the coalition that answered the call to meet this moment – from the courageous men and women of the Minnesota National Guard, to our nurses administering the life-saving vaccine, to the team who built the program from the ground up, and so many more — Minnesota thanks you.”

Walz said that since January, the community vaccination sites have administered over 618,000 doses to Minnesotans.

“We will continue our collaboration with diverse partnerships to equitably distribute vaccines in every community and every corner of the state,” he added.

Starting Sunday, community vaccination program sites in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for those 18 and older until Aug. 7.

The site at the Mall of America will remain open, offering Pfizer vaccines to Minnesotans 12 and older.

MDH on Friday reported that 64.3% of the state’s residents 16 and older have completed the vaccine series.

To find a vaccine near you, click here.