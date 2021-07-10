MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Columbia Heights have launched a death investigation after a 33-year-old woman died on Saturday morning.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Heights Police responded to a 911 call on the 5100 block of 4th Street Northeast around 6 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from injuries. Though first responders provided medical aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office says the case appears to be an isolated domestic incident. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Columbia Heights Police, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.