MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lady A, originally scheduled as the headliner for the Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake, will no longer be performing Saturday due to a health emergency, event organizers said.
Lady A on Twitter said guitarist and vocalist Charles Kelley has appendicitis.
“This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery,” the tweet said. “The minute he is cleared by doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all.”
Event officials said the festival will go on as scheduled on Saturday, with extended sets by Jake Owen and opener Noah Guthrie.
Lady A will be back for the Lakefront Music Fest in 2023.