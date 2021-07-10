MINNESOTA (WCCO/AP) – The Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 Saturday.
The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break.
Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.
Nelson Cruz stole his second base of the year. It’s the first time since 2016 that the veteran slugger stole multiple bases in a season.
José Berríos will get the start for Minnesota in Sunday’s series finale. Berríos allowed just one earned run and struck out 10 in seven innings his last time out in a loss against the White Sox.
Target Field recently allowed fans to return to full capacity due to Covid-19. A series of giveaways and fan promotions have been rolled out over the past month in an attempt to bring Minnesotans back to baseball.