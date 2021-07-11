MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northwestern Minnesota man is sought by authorities in connection to the death of his wife.
Eric Reinbold is the prime suspect in the killing of Lissette Reinbold in Pennington County, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Reinbold, from Oklee, was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2018 for illegally possessing pipe bombs.
Authorities have issued a federal warrant for his arrest, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts. Call 1-877-WANTED or 218-681-6161 to submit a tip, or use the USMS Tips app.
