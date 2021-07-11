CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Lake Vermilion, Life Of Riley Resort, Local TV, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a northern Minnesota resort destroyed two buildings and a gazebo early Sunday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at Life Of Riley Resort on Lake Vermilion around 1:15 a.m.

The fire began in a gazebo and spread to two adjacent buildings, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured, but the three structures were “complete losses.”

The fire is under investigation.