MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a northern Minnesota resort destroyed two buildings and a gazebo early Sunday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire at Life Of Riley Resort on Lake Vermilion around 1:15 a.m.
The fire began in a gazebo and spread to two adjacent buildings, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured, but the three structures were “complete losses.”
The fire is under investigation.
