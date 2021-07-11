CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maple Grove man died in a rollover crash in Cass County early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old man was the only driver involved in the crash on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Backus.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m., finding a Chevrolet Suburban off of the roadway and a man with severe injuries. They attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.