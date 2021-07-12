CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were reportedly hurt by an apparently accidental shooting in Melrose Township over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. on the 36000 block of County Road 171. A family gathering was happening, and several people were shooting at clay pigeons.

Police say a youth who had just finished shooting was unloading a shotgun when it discharged. The bird-shot shotgun shell ricocheted off a driveway and toward bystanders about 20 or 30 feet away.

Investigators said that small pellets struck a 67-year-old as well as two children, ages 9 and 4.

The adult victim was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital and released. The children were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.