MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health report 189 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and two new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the latest figures show fewer than 100 people currently hospitalized for the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 606,484 positive cases and 7,624 deaths. In the last day, there have been about 14,000 new tests processed.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Community Vaccination Sites To Wind Down
The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 1.2%, well below the threshold for increased caution; it’s been hovering at or near that number for a number of weeks now. There are also a reported 1.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which is about as low as that figure has been since April 2020, when restrictions were high statewide.
Hospitalization figures are also continuing to track down significantly. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 23 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 79 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of two new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is below the line of caution.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 140 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Friday
As of Monday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.4% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 90.8% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose.
In total, the state has administered 5,765,392 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.927 million residents having completed their vaccine series.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 2 Deaths, 127 New Cases Reported
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.47 million Minnesotans have been tested.
