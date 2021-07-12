CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation is underway in Stearns County Monday night.

WCCO reporter Caroline Cummings says a sheriff’s deputy at the scene confirmed the launch of the investigation after a body was found near the town of St. Stephen, in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 5 and 65th Avenue.

Gary Granquist, 69, told WCCO that deputies informed him that they located the body on part of his property.

“He finally told me they found a woman in the ditch dead so I don’t know how that happened, if she got hit by a car,” Granquist said. “When I was sitting on the deck out here earlier, I did hear like a shot or maybe a firework or something. It’s very strange for this to happen out here in the country.”

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information about the investigation Tuesday.