MINNESOTA (WCCO) – DFL party Chairman Ken Martin released a statement Sunday night expressing his disappointment with Rep. John Thompson’s accusation of racial profiling against a police officer for ticketing him during a recent traffic stop.

“Nobody is above the law, including our elected officials,” Martin said. “We expect all of our elected officials, regardless of party, to not only follow the law, but to hold themselves to the highest standards. Whether they like it or not, their words, actions, and behavior are going to be scrutinized by the public. As such it is important for people in positions of power and influence to model the type of behavior we expect from everyone. Representative John Thompson fell short of that standard, and I am disappointed by his recent actions.”

A St. Paul police officer pulled over Johnson, DFL-St. Paul, near the intersection of Seventh Street East and Wacouta Street early in the morning on July 4. According to the police department, the reason for the stop was because Johnson’s car did not have a front license plate.

Per police records, Thompson identified himself as a state lawmaker and presented a Wisconsin driver’s license. He was then cited for driving with a suspended license. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Thompson’s license was revoked on April 21, 2019 by Ramsey County Child Support.

According to records, Thompson does not hold a Minnesota driver’s license and has never had a driver’s license issued by Minnesota, but you can have action taken on your driving record in Minnesota even if you do not hold a valid license and a license can be suspended because of child support. His license was reinstated Wednesday after taking care of the child support issue.

Thompson responded to the ticket by accusing the officer of racially profiling him, but the sergeant reiterated the stop was for the missing front license plate, which is required by state law.

Two days after he was cited, Thompson spoke at an event marking the five-year anniversary of Philando Castile’s death. When speaking, he alluded to the weekend incident, saying that he’d been racially profiled and pulled over for “driving while Black.”

In response, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a social media post that he reviewed the body-worn camera footage of the stop and spoke with the officer. He concluded the stop “had absolutely nothing to do with the driver’s race.”

“Simply put, the traffic stop was by the books,” Axtell said Friday. “I’m dismayed and disappointed by the state representative’s response to the stop. Rather than taking responsibility for his own decisions and actions, he attempted to deflect, cast aspersions and deny any wrongdoing.”

WCCO requested the body camera and dash camera video of the stop, but St. Paul police cited Minnesota law keeping it private until the case is resolved.

Thompson denied WCCO’s request for interview Friday. He told the St. Paul Pioneer Press, though, that he did not know his license was suspended. He also told the newspaper he kept his Wisconsin driver’s license and had not switched it over to a Minnesota one.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Eric Lucero announced his filing for a formal ethics complaint against Thompson Monday morning for an incident that occurred on June 29. Lucero said Thompson “falsely and maliciously” stated that Lucero was a racist on the House floor as the body was discussing an omnibus package related to higher education amid a special session at the Capitol.

Thompson, serving his first term in the Minnesota Legislature, has been an outspoken advocate for changing Minnesota’s laws on policing to bolster accountability. He and other DFL lawmakers supported several proposals, including one that took aim at “pretextual stops” by curtailing traffic stops for certain minor equipment violations like expired registration or missing a windshield wiper, though failure to have both license plates displayed was not included in the bill.