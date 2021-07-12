MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnetonka police say a man was killed by a freight train while on a railroad bridge Monday evening.
The man was walking his bike along the tracks, located in Big Willow Park, which he was struck at about 6:15 p.m. His identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
