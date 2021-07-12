MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The good news? We have rain on the way. The bad news? We could be dealing with severe weather at times in parts of Minnesota.
WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 66, but clouds will increase Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunder by the evening. The high temperature will be 86 in the Twin Cities, with a low of 68. Tuesday’s severe weather risk is marginal, with wind and hail the main threats.
The better chance for rain is on Wednesday. The threat for severe weather is slight, but there could be some isolated tornadoes with some localized flooding in areas. The high temperature will reach 79 degrees with a low of 68.
Showers are also in the forecast for Thursday morning, but then clouds will decrease as the day rolls on. The day’s high and low will mirror Wednesday’s.
