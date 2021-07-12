MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis men are set to be sentenced Monday after they were found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 28-year-old realtor Monique Baugh a year and a half ago.
Forty-two-year-old Cedric Berry and 41-year-old Berry Davis were also convicted on attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend. Their convictions came down in June.READ MORE: Elsa Segura, Lyndon Wiggins Indicted In 2019 NYE Killing Of Realtor Monique Baugh
Their sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
On the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, a man with a black mask entered a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North and shot Baugh’s boyfriend four times while he was sitting on the steps to the second floor. The victim’s two young daughters were also present. The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived.READ MORE: Man Wanted For New Year’s Eve Slaying Of Realtor Monique Baugh Arrested In Chicago
Baugh’s mother later noted that the keys dropped by the shooter belonged to Baugh, who would normally be home at that time of day, the complaint said.
Then, at 6:38 p.m. that day, three shots were fired in an alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Upon officers’ arrival, Baugh was found dead from three bullet wounds with her hands bound by tape.
Charges stated that investigation found Baugh was called on her private cellphone that afternoon by Elsa Segura, who was also indicted in the incident. Segura allegedly lured Baugh to a Maple Grove house under the guise of being an interested homebuyer. Baugh was then abducted by Davis and Berry in a U-Haul shortly after 3 p.m.
Davis eluded authorities for months after being indicted in the killing of Baugh, before finally being apprehended in Chicago in May 2020.
