MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maplewood man faces kidnapping charges after he allegedly chased two young girls and grabbed one of them in a St. Paul neighborhood last week.

Sun Oo, 31, faces four counts of attempted kidnapping, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Monday.

According to the complaint, a woman called 911 Friday around 3:20 p.m. to report that a man tried to kidnap her daughter.

The caller said she was inside her home on Agate Street when she saw her 6-year-old daughter run past outside, then saw a man holding her 11-year-old niece at the doorway.

The man ran after the caller yelled at him. She followed, but lost sight of him.

The two girls told police they were playing in a neighbor’s yard when the man approached, asked for a cigarette and “patted his groin,” the complaint states. After grabbing their 9-year-old neighbor, the man started chasing the girls.

The complaint states the man was described as “a thin Asian male wearing green camouflage shorts and a green shirt.” Police searched, but could not find him.

Two hours later, the original 911 caller reported she heard the man in foliage outside her home and confronted him, after which he ran into a home on Buffalo Street. He left his wallet and ID behind, which identified the man as Oo.

Officers went to the home and saw a man matching the given description. The 911 caller positively identified him. Police took him into custody, and said they were unable to interview him because he exhibited “bizarre and aggressive behavior.”

Oo also has a pending domestic assault charge and a pending civil commitment case, according to the complaint.