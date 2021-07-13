MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities arrested three people on outstanding warrants at a home in Alexandria Tuesday morning.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man each had a felony drug warrant, while a 49-year-old man had multiple warrants.
Deputies were checking a home on the 1700 block of Castle Lane Southeast “for suspected people with active arrest warrants” when they saw the 24-year-old through a screen door. He retreated into the home, and deputies waited for backup outside.
While waiting, they found the 26-year-old in a parked vehicle.
After entering the home, they found the 49-year-old in the kitchen, with 8.5 grams of methamphetamine on him. While searching, they found the 24-year-old in the attic, hiding under insulation.
The sheriff’s office said deputies found more meth, “stolen property” and three guns, including a sawed off shotgun, while executing a search warrant.
All three men were taken to Douglas County Jail for their warrants and pending charges.
“The investigation continues and other arrests are possible,” the sheriff’s office said.
