By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Alexandria News, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Methamphetamine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities arrested three people on outstanding warrants at a home in Alexandria Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old man each had a felony drug warrant, while a 49-year-old man had multiple warrants.

Deputies were checking a home on the 1700 block of Castle Lane Southeast “for suspected people with active arrest warrants” when they saw the 24-year-old through a screen door. He retreated into the home, and deputies waited for backup outside.

While waiting, they found the 26-year-old in a parked vehicle.

After entering the home, they found the 49-year-old in the kitchen, with 8.5 grams of methamphetamine on him. While searching, they found the 24-year-old in the attic, hiding under insulation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found more meth, “stolen property” and three guns, including a sawed off shotgun, while executing a search warrant.

All three men were taken to Douglas County Jail for their warrants and pending charges.

“The investigation continues and other arrests are possible,” the sheriff’s office said.