PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With it being summer, you’re probably going out more, enjoying the weather, and maybe even finding yourself in crowded areas.

Unfortunately, because of large numbers of people congregating again, we’re seeing also more sniffles, coughs, and sneezes.

There’s been a huge increase in viruses spreading, and this has more patients at doctors offices.

Doctors say it’s children who are really coming down with these summer colds.

Physicians across the country have noticed a recent rise in respiratory viruses, especially in young children, mainly the common cold.

Normally, these are viruses we would see in the fall and winter, but they’re popping up during their “offseason.”

In fact, the CDC recently issued an advisory in the South due to an increase in RSV, which can be severe for babies and the elderly.

Just like we heard for months during the pandemic, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands and sanitize.

Doctors from the Cleveland Clinic say cold symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19, so the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.