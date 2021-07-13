MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health report 386 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and three new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 606,870 positive cases and 7,627 deaths. In the last day, there have been about 7,000 new tests processed.
The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 1.5%, well below the threshold for increased caution, but decidedly on an upward trend. There are also a reported 1.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which is about as low as that figure has been since April 2020, when restrictions were high statewide.
Hospitalization figures are also continuing to hold steady. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 23 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 81 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of two new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is below the line of caution.
As of Tuesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.5% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 90.9% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose.
In total, the state has administered 5,786,020 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.94 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.5 million Minnesotans have been tested.
