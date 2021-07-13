MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No foul play is suspected after a body was found Monday afternoon in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a jogger reported the body shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and 65th Avenue in St. Stephen, which is about 15 miles north of St. Cloud.
Investigators launched a death investigation and determined that no criminal activity is believed to be connected to the death.
Gary Granquist, 69, told WCCO that deputies located the body on his property.
“He finally told me they found a woman in the ditch dead so I don’t know how that happened, if she got hit by a car,” Granquist said. “When I was sitting on the deck out here earlier, I did hear like a shot or maybe a firework or something. It’s very strange for this to happen out here in the country.”
The sheriff’s office says the deceased’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
