MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video of the traffic stop where Rep. John Thompson got a ticket was released Tuesday afternoon. In it, Thompson explains that he is a state representative and the officer immediately asks, “With a Wisconsin driver’s license?”

Where Thompson lives is part of the controversy surrounding the traffic stop, leaving some asking if he was truthful about where he was living when he filed to run for state office.

You can view the full video above or by clicking here.

A St. Paul police officer pulled over Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, near the intersection of Seventh Street East and Wacouta Street early in the morning on July 4. According to the police department, the reason for the stop was because Thompson’s car did not have a front license plate.

Thompson responded to the ticket by accusing the officer of racially profiling him, but the sergeant reiterated the stop was for the license plate, which is required by state law. Two days after he was cited, Thompson spoke at an event marking the five-year anniversary of the death of his friend, Philando Castile. When speaking, he alluded to the weekend incident, saying that he’d been racially profiled and pulled over for “driving while Black.”

In the video, Thompson goes on to accuse the officer of racially profiling him.

“You pulled me over because you saw a Black face in this car, brother,” he said. “You looked at me in this car, you looked in this car and busted a U-turn and got behind this car.”

Per police records, Thompson identified himself as a state lawmaker and presented a Wisconsin driver’s license. He was then cited for driving with a suspended license. WCCO has learned that Thompson’s license was revoked on April 21, 2019 for his failure to pay child support.

According to records, Thompson does not hold a Minnesota driver’s license and has never had a driver’s license issued by Minnesota, but you can have action taken on your driving record in Minnesota even if you do not hold a valid license. And a license can be suspended because of child support. His license was reinstated Wednesday after taking care of the child support issue.