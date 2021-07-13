MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the latest updates on storms moving through Minnesota Tuesday evening:
5:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Brown, Redwood and Renville counties until 6:30 p.m.
I just talked about this thunderstorm on the 5pm news. It is now severe, and it is moving south at 15mph. Damaging hail is possible. pic.twitter.com/u2uMvAbSRg
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 13, 2021
Below is an overview of the forecast:
Minnesota will welcome some chances for rainfall over the next 24 hours, but the threat of severe weather is also tagging along.
WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says there will be some isolated precipitation and storms Tuesday evening, but Wednesday will feature more widespread rain and the possibility of severe storms.
Recent models show southern Minnesota could see straight-line winds, hail, localized flooding and even some tornadoes, but the risk appears to be low.
This activity is expected to exit the state by Wednesday evening, with Thursday and Friday poised to be mostly sunny with high temperatures back into the average range, which is the mid-80s for this time of year.
