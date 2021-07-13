MINNESOTA (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced its new campaign aimed at improving safety and reducing fatalities for pedestrians.
The campaign is named “Let’s Move Safely Together” and it’s set to provide tips and tricks for pedestrians and drivers to create a safe environment for both parties.
The safety initiative comes after 24 people died while walking on Minnesota roads this year and 224 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes.
“One life lost on our roadways is too many. When we work as a team and watch out for each other, we can save lives and make progress Toward Zero Deaths,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
Kelliher said working towards zero deaths must includes simple reminders such as driving at slower speeds, stopping for people to cross roads, and staying alert when walking around roadways.
MnDOT said they plan on rolling out the campaign through their social media channels, T.V., newspapers, and radio ads starting in October.