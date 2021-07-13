MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A TSA worker is accused of taking dozens of photos of women passing through MSP Airport.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Bjorn Broms used his phone to take pictures of the airport’s surveillance video. Investigators found 42 photos, all of young women wearing revealing or tight clothing.
The investigation started when a child slipped past security, and Broms allegedly leaked the video to Minnesota Public Radio.
Surveillance images are not public, and Broms is charged with breaking government data rules. He is on administrative leave tonight.
