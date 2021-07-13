MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Red Wing man fled from police and engaged in a pursuit after attempting to shoot a family member inside a home.
According to authorities, reports came into the Red Wing Police Department of the a man who had tried to shoot a victim in their home with a nine millimeter handgun, but fled the seen in a white Dodge Pickup.
The suspect was a known felon with a warrant from the state of Washington. It was recorded that he had made prior threats to shooting police officers.
Later, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle parked east of Mazeppa and the sound of gunshots. Officers found that the vehicle description matched the Red Wing incident.
When officers responded to the scene the pickup fled at a high speeds beginning a police pursuit towards Mazeppa. Eventually the suspect crashed their truck into a tree line and fled by foot into the wooded area.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Zumbrota Police Department formed a perimeter around the wooded area and located the suspect with the use of police dogs and a helicopter.
The suspect is being treated for injuries sustained in the pursuit. The incident is still being investigated.