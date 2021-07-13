MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are working to clear the scene after a semi rolled Tuesday morning on a ramp onto eastbound Interstate 494 in the south metro.
The Bloomington Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Highway 169 to eastbound I-494. Firefighters extricated the truck’s driver from the vehicle, and paramedics evaluated the driver at the scene.
The truck was carrying grain, which spilled onto the ramp. Officials say the ramp will be closed for several hours as crews clear the roadway.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
