MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.
According to court documents, on Jan. 16, 2019, St. Paul police officers responded to a shooting near Charles Avenue in St. Paul. Four gunshots were said to be fired at a house, which was occupied by two adults and a two-year-old child. Officers later found four 9 mm shell casings from the scene and the following day, law enforcement located a Buick Lucerne, registered to Curtis AJ Harrell, that was at the scene of the shooting.
Following a search of the vehicle and Harrell's apartment, law enforcement recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol with a 17-round extended magazine in the center console of the vehicle and a 50-round 9 mm extended drum magazine and live 9 mm ammunition inside the apartment.
Investigators linked the firearm to the discharged casings recovered from the scene of the shooting and also linked the firearm to discharged casings from three other incidents, including two occurring within the previous month. In his plea agreement, Harrell admitted to possessing the firearm that was used to shoot at the house.
Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk said Harrell "has a long history of carrying guns and committing violent felonies."
Because of his multiple felony convictions, Harrell is banned under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.