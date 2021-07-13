CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Twins, MLB All-Star Game, Taylor Rogers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers is joining teammate Nelson Cruz in the All-Star Game.

MLB announced Monday night Rogers and Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge will take the places of the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Seattle Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi, who are inactive.

The 30-year-old Rogers has a 3.35 ERA this season, with 54 strikeouts in just over 37 innings pitched.

This will be his first All-Star appearance.