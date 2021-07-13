MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers is joining teammate Nelson Cruz in the All-Star Game.
MLB announced Monday night Rogers and Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge will take the places of the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Seattle Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi, who are inactive.
Taylor Rogers has been named an AL All-Star. ⭐️ Congrats @trogers34! pic.twitter.com/sP0siqYAot
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 13, 2021
The 30-year-old Rogers has a 3.35 ERA this season, with 54 strikeouts in just over 37 innings pitched.
This will be his first All-Star appearance.
