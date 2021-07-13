MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the University of Minnesota say that two robberies happened late Monday night near the Twin Cities campus.
According to an alert send out by school officials, the robberies occurred in Dinkytown near the intersection of 5th Street and 12th Avenue Southeast. The first happened around 11:14 p.m. when a suspect robbed and pistol whipped the victim. The victim reported that the robber fled the area in a silver Lincoln.
The second robbery happened about 10 minutes later. Two males, one wearing a black ski mask and another with a red bandana over his head, robbed two people at gunpoint, taking their wallets and keys. The victims did not see how they fled the area.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the robberies.
