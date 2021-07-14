MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some local building inspectors in Minnesota are fielding questions from residents worried about the safety of their condo buildings following the collapse of a tower in Surfside, Florida last month.
State officials say Minnesota doesn’t face the same risks as Florida and has tough building codes that govern building construction.
A state building official, Scott McLellan, says Minnesota has its own unique challenge having to do with extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls.
The responsibility of maintaining and regularly checking condo buildings for structural issues rests with property owners in Minnesota, not local or state building inspectors.
