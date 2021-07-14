MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Minneapolis police and federal investigators are teaming up to find the people who robbed a U.S. mail truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 3000 block of North 4th Street in Minneapolis. The carrier was not hurt but those responsible will likely face some serious federal charges said U.S. Postal Inspector Charlie Adams.

“They are precious to our community because they are a part of our community because they are here every day,” said Adams. “We get the packages stolen from porches and maybe somebody goes inside the trucks but I’ve never heard of a mail carrier being robbed,”

Adams says it was a call from a resident that first alerted police of the incident.

“They did the initial investigation and was able to recover the – mail carrier’s vehicle and was able to process that,” Adams said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the crime and since the robbery of a post office employee is a federal offense, federal investigators will lead the search for those responsible.

Police say they are looking for three black males with thin builds and appear to be between 16 and 20-years-old. Both suspects are said to be about five foot ten to six feet tall. One was shirtless wearing khaki pants and it appeared he used his white t shirt as a mask. The suspect with the gun was wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and white tennis shoes. The car they drove was a Silver Lincoln with tinted windows and a black sunroof and hub wheels.

“If you see somebody harassing one or something doesn’t look right, call 911 so we can come and respond,” Adams said.

Video for cameras in the area are helping investigators but they said they need tips too. Up to a $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Police are asking those who have a tip to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case Number 3421717.

All information will be kept confidential.