MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is accused of a series of credit card thefts at medical clinics and retail stores throughout the metro.
According to court documents filed in Dakota County Wednesday, 26-year-old Glasco Lonnie Wortham is charged with financial transaction card fraud and theft.
A criminal complaint states Wortham has been “going into medical clinics, stealing credit cards, and later using them to complete fraudulent transactions usually at Walgreens stores.”
The complaint details an incident in November where a woman at a medical clinic in Inver Grove Heights left her wallet in her office and then was told it was found in a trash bin at a nearby Walgreens.
There was $100 missing, and her bank notified her of a fraudulent $500 charge. Surveillance footage from this incident and other, similar thefts identified Wortham as the suspect, the complaint states.
Two other incidents — both taking place at the Eagan Outlet Mall in January — are noted in the complaint. In both instances, Wortham allegedly entered the back room of a retail store and stole credit cards and cash from employees. Again, surveillance footage identified Wortham as the suspect.
Wortham was convicted of felony theft in 2018.
