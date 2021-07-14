BALTIMORE (WJZ) — McCormick & Co., the Baltimore-based spice and seasoning company, has put out its first-ever call for a Director of Taco Relations.

McCormick spiced up its job announcement with a $100K salary and a ton of McCormick gear.

In Baltimore, the company is best known as the producer of the legendary Old Bay seasoning – the only seasoning? – but the company makes a range of condiments, spices and seasoning mixes.

The company’s taco seasoning is popular too. Like, really popular.

According to company data on unit sales of McCormick Taco Seasoning Mixes, the mix leaves grocery store shelves at a rate of over 200 packets per minute.

The Director of Taco Relations will upkeep the company’s corner on the home-cooked taco market. The new hire will work with the McCormick team to develop new seasonings using the mix, travel to taco restaurants nationwide and engage with taco-related trends.

The position is remote and lasts four months, from September to December 2021. Forget about resumes and cover letters, McCormick asks that taco aficionados submit a video that “showcases your personality and passion for tacos.”

“Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for McCormick. “While taco trends continue to change and evolve, our seasoning has remained the first choice for countless families across the country. McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning every day while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow.”

Do you think you have what it takes to be an ultimate taco influencer? Submissions are due next Taco Tuesday, July 20. Apply here.