MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman is fighting for her life after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Wabasha County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:31 p.m. on Highway 60 near Wabasha County Road 4 in West Albany Township. The motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old James Johnson of Eyota, was heading westbound on the highway with it went off the road and collided with a guardrail.
Both Johnson and his passenger, 29-year-old Jami Pilar Arrabal, were ejected from the bike. Neither were wearing helmets.
Johnson is expected to survive, but Arrabal suffered life-threatening injuries. Both are being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘You’re Naked’: Fitness Model Deniz Saypinar In ‘Daisy Dukes’ Banned From American Airlines Flight
- What’s Behind Minnesota’s ‘Very Unusual’ Lack Of Mosquitos This Summer?
- ‘I Got A Ticket For Driving While Black’: Video Released Showing Rep. John Thompson’s Traffic Stop
- First Lady Jill Biden Cancels Twin Cities Visit