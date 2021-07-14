CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Eyota News, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Motorcycle Crash, Rochester News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman is fighting for her life after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:31 p.m. on Highway 60 near Wabasha County Road 4 in West Albany Township. The motorcycle, driven by 42-year-old James Johnson of Eyota, was heading westbound on the highway with it went off the road and collided with a guardrail.

Both Johnson and his passenger, 29-year-old Jami Pilar Arrabal, were ejected from the bike. Neither were wearing helmets.

Johnson is expected to survive, but Arrabal suffered life-threatening injuries. Both are being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.