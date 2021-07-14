MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old Lino Lakes man and self-professed supporter of President Donald Trump has been sentenced to a half-decade of probation for attacking an elderly couple over a Joe Biden sign.

On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Court sentenced Mark Anthony Ulsaker to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service in connection to the Nov. 8, 2020 incident. He is also restricted from owning weapons and, as part of standard sentencing guidelines, will not be able to vote until the terms of his probation are filled.

RELATED: Complaint: Self-Professed Trump Supporter Attacked Elderly Couple With Golf Club Over Joe Biden Sign

According to a criminal complaint, multiple witnesses called 911 around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident after seeing a man, described as stocky and bald, attacking an elderly couple with a golf club in White Bear Lake, at the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road. After the golf club broke during the attack, the man reportedly punched the elderly man in the head.

The attacker then retreated to his pickup truck, which was parked at a nearby Walgreens, witnesses told investigators. The elderly woman gave chase. When she approached the truck, the pickup drove toward her, hopping over a curb before speeding off on Centerville Road.

The victims, who were in their late 70s/early 80s, told responding officers that they were just minding their business on the street corner with their homemade Biden sign when the attack unfolded, the complaint states. First, the man pulled up in his red truck and shouted “f— You!” at them, which they ignored. A moment later, the man was stomping toward them with a golf club.

Witnesses jotted down the man’s license plate number, and police found it was registered to Ulsaker. Officers went to his home, and tried to arrest him, but he initially resisted. He swung a punch at the arresting officer, who blocked the blow and pushed Ulsaker away, the complaint states. The officer then pulled out his Taser and eventually got Ulsaker to comply. Investigators noted that the officer suffered an injury to his right thumb.

In an interview with police, Ulsaker described himself as a “Trump supporter.” He said he got upset when he saw the couple’s Biden sign, the complaint states.

The attack happened roughly 24 hours after major news outlets, including CBS News, called the 2020 presidential race for Democrat Biden.

Of the four charges originally filed against Ulsaker, two were dismissed. He was sentenced on two counts of threats of violence while two charges of assault were dismissed.