MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington are investigating after several people were shot at overnight in a party bus.
According to authorities, Bloomington police responded to the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a report of multiple gunshots were fired in a parking lot.
When police arrived they found the bus unoccupied and containing several bullet holes in the body and glass of the vehicle. Investigators found that the bus arrived at the location carrying multiple passengers who departed from the vehicle and returned shortly after. As they made their way back around two dozen bullets were fired at the bus.
Some passengers were onboard at the time and others were in close proximity. No injuries have been reported.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.
