MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The community garden at Seven Points in Uptown is being taken down.

The owners of the development announced Wednesday that they’re removing the garden over concerns of violence, property destruction, arson, and noise ordinance violations in the area.

“We previously committed to work to allow a community garden as long as it remained a safe and peaceful gathering place,” Seven Points said, in a statement. “Unfortunately, that has not happened.”

RELATED: Another Night Of Unrest In Uptown

Nightly protests and demonstrations have been ongoing in Uptown since the June 3 shooting of Winston Smith by deputies in a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Smith, a Black man, was fatally shot during an attempted arrest atop a neighborhood parking ramp. He was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Investigators say that evidence shows that Smith fired a gun inside his car before the undercover deputies shot him.

The woman who was with him at the time disputes that. Through her lawyer, she said that she didn’t see a gun on Smith or in his car. She is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the agencies involved in the shooting.

RELATED: ‘We Need Art’: Artists, Organizers Lament Cancellation Of Uptown Art Fair

Since the shooting, there’s been a nightly back-and-forth between protesters and police, who have repeatedly had to clear busy streets of makeshift barricades.

The Seven Points community garden was initially proposed as a space to allow the community to mourn and peacefully protest Smith’s death.

The unrest in the area has led to increased tensions and forced organizers to cancel events, such as the Uptown Art Fair, which generally brings 350,000 visitors to the area each summer.