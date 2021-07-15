MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers will face charges after they were allegedly seen speeding in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.
One teen was released to a parent after turning themselves in, while the other has eluded authorities.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was seen speeding through Dassel on Highway 12 around 1 a.m.
A deputy pursued, and the driver stopped at a dead end on Maple Street. Two people ran from the car. The driver jumped into a nearby lake and the passenger fled briefly before returning to the deputy.
The sheriff’s office said the two 16-year-olds were both runaways, one from Burnsville and the other from Pine City.
The Burnsville teen was allegedly seen in another stolen vehicle, but has not been found. The Pine City teen was released to a parent.
Authorities did not identify the teens.
More On WCCO.com: