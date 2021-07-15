MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the bodily remains discovered early Saturday morning in a fire at a Hastings boat launch.
City officials say fire crews were called to the Jaycee Park boat landing at about 1:24 a.m. on a report of a fire. There they found the remains of a man — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 30-year-old Kyle David Hamilton of Hastings — near a burnt wooden enclosure.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Hastings police with the investigation.
