MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deputy suffered minor injuries in a crash involving cows early Thursday morning in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the Brown County sheriff’s deputy was driving to a call at about 2:20 a.m. on County Road 22 in Mulligan Township when they collided with three cows that had gotten out of their enclosure on a nearby farm.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was treated and released from the hospital, but all three cows died from injuries suffered in the crash.
More On WCCO.com: