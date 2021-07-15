MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man has been seriously injured in a rollover crash in Becker County that authorities believe was influenced by alcohol.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at around 5:49 p.m. Wednesday on County Highway 36 near 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township. The report indicated the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found a vehicle overturned on the highway and the driver lying next to it. The driver was taken from the scene in a North Memorial ambulance and later flown to the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
The sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and charges are pending. The investigation remains open.
