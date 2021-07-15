CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to sign an executive order Thursday banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth in the state.

Conversion therapy is a practice that seeks to turn gay people straight, and it’s been a topic of debate for years at the Minnesota State Capitol. In 2019, the Democratic-controlled House passed a proposal to ban the controversial practice. However, the proposal failed to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

At least 20 other states have banned conversion therapy, as have many cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth.

The signing ceremony is slated for 11 a.m.