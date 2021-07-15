NEW YORK (WCCO/AP) — Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in a number of cities, including St. Paul. He is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
"Love On Tour" kicks off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. It will end Nov. 11 after a three-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles.
LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021
Registration to purchase tickets for tour dates will begin on Wednesday, July 14. General public tickets go on sale July 23, with verified fans getting earlier access.
“I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles said on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible.”
Styles will be supporting his sophomore solo effort “Fine Line,” a double-platinum album with the Grammy-winning single “Watermelon Sugar” and the Grammy-nominated “Adore You.”
Styles will pass through New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles, as well as Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Washington, D.C.
