MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kraft has teamed up with a Brooklyn based company to create a mac and cheese flavored ice cream. The sweet treat made its debut on the streets of New York.
The big question, though, is how it tastes.
“I think it’s delicious and it tastes like cheesecake ice cream,” one taster said.
“It tastes like if someone took the Mac and Cheese powder and had a really good industrial mixer and mixed it in really delicious ice cream,” another said.
The limited edition flavor is only available this summer for $12 a pint.
You could have bought it online, but it’s apparently already sold out, so you’ll have to go to New York, Los Angeles, or Houston to get it.
